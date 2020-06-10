Rockford Discovery Center offering onsite summer camps

A variety of in person, half or full-day summer camps for children will be available this summer thanks to the Rockford Discovery Center Museum.

For parents wanting their children to exercise their brains a little while having fun this summer, there are camps for children aged 7 and older and mini-camps for children between the ages of 3 and 6.

The museum claims to have made modifications to the building, exhibits and summer camp practices to follow or exceed local, state and CDC guidelines, according to the Rockford Discovery Center Museum.

For children ages 7 to 12, Discovery Center has four different STEM camps in July and August covering topics such as natural disasters, chemistry, mini medical school, animal insides and invention makers.

All-day sessions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $230 for the public and $210 for members, according to the Rockford Discovery Center Museum.

Before and after-care is available for an extra fee. Half-day camps are $115 for the public and $105 for members. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

For children ages 3-6, the museum has lined up three mini camps in July and August exploring water, math and insects. Parents can then choose from 90-minute three-day camps or two-hour Saturday camps.

Cost for general public is $48 for three-day camps and $25 for Saturday camps. Cost for members is $42 for three-day camps and $20 for Saturday camps.

More details and registration information can be found here.