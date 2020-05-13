Rockford Diocese Catholic churches plan limited reopening on May 25

The Diocese of Rockford announced Wednesday the plan to bring the public back to Mass in Church beginning on Monday, May 25.

Bishop Malloy, along with the bishops of the Chicago Province, developed a multi-phased plan in consultation with and with the approval of state and local public health officials and civil authorities.

The plan allows for a gradual return to Mass that respects access to the Sacrament of the Eucharist (communion) and the health and safety of the priests and their congregations and follows local guidelines for public gatherings.

Phase One of the plan includes allowing a pastor to set up a 6-person team to supervise cleaning, set up, and greeting. Churches can hold baptisms, weddings, funerals and reconciliation within the church with a limit of 10 attendees.

Phase Two of the reopening plan says churches can apply for certification to offer daily and Sunday Mass, with a crowd size permitted by civil authorities at that time.

Local adaptations to this plan will be communicated to parishioners through the parishes and their social media platforms, through the diocese website​ and through the Diocese of Rockford Facebook​ page.