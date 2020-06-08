Rockford Crime Stoppers announce wanted suspects

Rockford Area Crime Stoppers released four images of suspects wanted for various crimes on Monday morning.

Darryl Lyles, 35, is wanted for murder and 27-year-old Raymond Polk is wanted for unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Antwon Lee, 23, is wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and 41-year-old James Friedman is wanted for aggravated domestic battery, according to the Loves Park Police Department.

You can contact the Rockford Crime Stoppers Administrative Office at 815-963-7867.