Rockford City Market to implement new guidelines before June 5 kickoff

The Rockford City Market is working to implement new guidelines for vendors and visitors before opening day June 5.

Executive Director of the Rock River Development Partnership Cathy McDermott says this years market will look a bit different.

"We're pleased and we're happy we're going to be able to offer a market to the community where they can come and buy local goods food and still support local entrepreneurs while in the midst of this pandemic," said McDermott.

McDermott says some changes to expect are vendor booths will be at least six feet apart from each other, hand washing stations will be located all around the market and many products will be pre-packaged or have to be pre-ordered.

"We do have some other guidance from markets that are happening around the state and country," said McDermott.

One small business says they're happy the market is still happening this year, but anticipate to feel the effects from the changes.

"We all need to stay safe, but at the same time we can't let everybody drown especially small businesses because that's the American Dream," said Alex Edwards owner of Evelyns Acre.

Others owners say despite the new guidelines they're still excited to get back to the market.

"Rockford City Market is something we have been doing for two years and it's one of our favorite markets," said Dean Murray owner of Bear Moon Soap. "We look forward to the entertainment Rockford has and there is a wonderful mix of people and personalities."