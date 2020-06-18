Rockford City Market to add tables, chairs and beverages to the market again

Officials with the Rockford City Market say an approval was given by the Winnebago County Health Department to add tables, chairs and beverages to the market again.

There will still be gathering restrictions in place as officials continue to urge social distancing to stay safe. The distanced tables will have a limit of 6 people per table.

Prairie Street Brewing Company and Pig Minds Brewing Company, long-time providers of beverages to the weekly market will be joining again soon.

On June 5, the Rockford City Market had its delayed opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic and opened with new restrictions​. Originally, food consumption on site as well as live music and activities were eliminated due to restrictions on gatherings.

