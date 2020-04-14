Rockford City Market delays opening day for 2020 until June 5 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Another popular summer event is being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. 23 News spoke with Rockford City Market officials who tells us they are pushing back the start of the market season 3 weeks from May 15 to June 5.

Officials tell 23 News they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation every day to make decisions about the City Market this summer. They also say the market will have more hand washing stations and other items to make sure the new guidelines for vendors are met.

For right now, vendors can still sign up to be part of the second half of the Rockford City Market season, here​.