Rockford City Hall reopening Tuesday

Rockford City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16.

The announcement came on Monday morning from the City of Rockford Facebook page.

Residents and staff will have their temperature taken when entering the building. People will also be required to wear face coverings and will need to maintain social distancing.

"We encourage the public to continue to use contactless methods of conducting city business," according to the Facebook post. Most services can be done online.

Those interested can visit here for more information.