Rockford Christian parents and staff applaud students work at cap & gown drive-thru

Rockford Christian seniors lined up in their cars Thursday morning in the parking lot of the school many attended for several years.

Workers at Josten along with staff handed out caps and gowns to the grads for pictures and memories. Senior parents and staff also spent the morning making signs and blowing up balloons to cheer for their children who are quickly on their way to the next stage in their life.

Everyone was notified they if they planned to cheer on the students, they must wear a facemask and adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.