Rockford Christian gives signs to seniors

Across the nation, high school graduations are postponed or even canceled, but one local school is doing its best to honor the class of 2020.

"It was a really nice surprise, like it's so happy to think that they're still thinking about me and remembering me and that they're proud of us as seniors,” Senior at Rockford Christian Enzo Marcello said.

Schools have turned to e-learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which means seniors are missing out on their final semester of high school.

"It's been really sad, I really miss my teachers and my friends and tennis season, and I really hope I will be able to see them again," Marcello said.

"The last day that Friday, kind of, when we knew everything was going to happen we kind of didn't necessarily say our goodbyes but you know we knew it was going to be a while," Senior at Rockford Christian Niko Sorenson said.

In an attempt to lift spirits, the school placed signs in the yard of every senior in the class of 2020.

"We wanted to do something to let them know that we haven't forgotten them how important they are to the school, and to just try to still celebrate and have this time with them, even though we aren't able to do it in person," Director of Communications at Rockford Christian Cheri Grennan-Smith said.

As of now, Rockford Christian is not moving its graduation date, but families say they are preparing to celebrate no matter the circumstance.

"A small get together maybe with some of my closest friends just to kind of have a formal graduation ceremony would be pretty cool," Sorenson said.

