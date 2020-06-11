Rockford Central Driver Services facility to reopen Friday

The Rockford Central Driver Services facility will be reopened on Friday.

Only new drivers, those with expired driver’s licenses and vehicle transactions will be served at the 3720 E. State St. location, according to Jesse White, Secretary of State of Illinois.

The two other Rockford Driver Services facilities – located at 3214 Auburn St. and 4734 Baxter Rd. – are open and serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses and vehicle transactions through July 31.

White extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration stickers until October 1. This extension also covers those who have June and July expiration dates, according to White.

Expired documents will remain valid until October, so customers do not need to rush into the facility. Since facilities are taking a lot of customers at once, residents who can conduct business online are strongly encouraged to do so.

Residents may visit here to take advantage of many online services – such as renewing vehicle registration stickers – from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.

"Customers who must visit a facility are asked to be patient due to expected heavy volume and to be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather," according to White.

This is due to social distancing which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.