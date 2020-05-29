Rockford Central Driver Services facility delays opening

The Rockford Central Driver Services Facility will delay their opening until Friday, June 12 due to COVID-19.

The measure is a precaution for the 3720 E. Sate St. location, according to an announcement by Secretary of State Jesse White.

Beginning Tuesday, June 2, the two other Rockford Driver Services facilities – located at 3214 Auburn St. and 4734 Baxter Rd. – will be open and serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses, expired ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31.