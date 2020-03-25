Rockford Art Deli launches program to help support local businesses in the community

The project is called the "#HereForGoodRKFD Project." The goal of the project, as Rockford Art Deli says is "keeping local businesses here for good and keeping a print shop alive!"

You can participate in this project too by pre-ordering a t-shirt to support the local business of your choice. Then $10 from that purchase will go directly towards that business you choose to support.

In addition, 1% of the gross sales will go to Severson Dells Nature Center. All in all, 100% of the proceeds from this project support independently owned businesses in Rockford.

Several businnes have already joined in on the project. You can see a list of those businesses here​.