Rockford Art Deli helps local businesses through "Here For Good" campaign

Making Rockford a better place one t-shirt at a time, that's the goal behind a new campaign started by a downtown store owner.

"We are going to fight and do everything we can to not only survive but to thrive after this," said Justin Kegley, Movement Fitness owner.

Kegley says the pandemic has completely changed the way he offers training.

"We've been serving our clients and our customers online, so rather than obviously bringing them into the facility. So that's made us adapt our business overnight," Kegley said.

Kegley’s gym isn't in danger of closing, all thanks to the support from his clients.

"The members are amazing. They have stayed with us, supported us," Kegley said.

And supporters like Rockford Art Deli who included Movement Fitness in its "Here for Good" campaign.

"We were all in so this was something not only did we love but our people loved it as well," Kegley said.

"We had 460 businesses apply. Each business sent us a logo, what color t-shirt, what ink color and we did all the back end work, got it on our website and all they had to do was share it," said Jarrod Hennis, Rockford Art Deli Owner.

To order a shirt all you have to do is head over to the Rockford Art Deli website, go to their "Here for Good" page and click on a shirt you want to buy. Each shirt costs $25 but $10 of that purchase will go directly back to the business shirt you're buying.

"So in seven weeks we've sold over 9,600 t-shirts," Hennis said.

That includes 126 Movement Fitness shirts providing the business with more than $1,200.

"It's been a great campaign for us. Just to see the support. because it's more than a t-shirt and more than a sweatshirt. It's about hope," Kegley said.

Rockford Art Deli is not accepting any more business designs. The "Here for Good" campaign wraps up May 31.