Rockford Art Deli, Lucha Cantina partner to feed frontline workers with t-shirt campaign

Rockford Art Deli and Lucha Cantina partner to launch the “my hero wears a mask campaign.” The t-shirts retails for $25. $10 from each shirt will go toward providing a meal for area hospital staff.

The goal is to provide 180 meals a week to all three hospitals over the next three weeks. Lucha has also agreed to donate 180 meals right away to SwedishAmerican’s Emergency Department next week.

The new shirt is an extension of Rockford Art Deli’s Here for Good Campaign where area businesses can have their logo put on a shirt with proceeds going back to the business. So far $35,580 has been raised for local businesses in Rockford.

