Rockford Area Arts Council hosts Art Safari

With Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan well underway, the Rockford Area Arts Council is ready to take the Forest City on an adventure, with an Art Safari.

With nine creative houses participating, including 317 Art Collective and Rockford Art Deli, visitors spent Saturday afternoon exploring some of the best locally made paintings, sculptures and designs the Stateline has to offer.

Some took a stroll along the displays, while others drove through the exhibits, doing what RAAC calls parking and perusing.

"It's probably no surprise that everybody's been struggling since all this happened. You know, the arts are not considered an essential business, which is, I don't understand whatsoever, you know, so a lot of us have literally been out of work for 3 months, so if you can just support us, support the studio that would be fantastic. But, if you just want to come by and say hi, that would be great too, we'd like to see you," said Laura Gomel, 317 Collective.