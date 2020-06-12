Rockford Area Arts Council, United Way offer summer programs

Summer programs led by local artists and educators will be offered by the Rockford Area Arts Council, New Genres Arts Space and United Way of the Rock River Valley.

"New Ways" summer programming will focus on animation, sound art, and 3-D printing at Strong Neighborhood Houses located at 312 Irving Ave. and 908 8th Ave. in Rockford.

The dynamic collaboration between the three Rockford nonprofits will give those interested an opportunity to learn from educators who hold various arts technology and education degrees.

"The pioneering partnership may afford its participants their first introduction to digital, time-based, socially-engaged and contemporary experimental art," according to New Genres Art Space.

Through the Rockford Area Arts Council, ArtsPlace will provide 2, 4 and 8-week sessions of hands-on art making, mentorship and skill building.

Those interested may register here. Registration preference will be given to those in United Way’s Strong Neighborhoods zip codes within 61101 and 61104.