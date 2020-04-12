Rockford 12th Ward Ald. John Beck dies

Rockford Alderperson John Beck has died.

Details are limited at this time but the 12th Ward Alderperson had been in poor health and had been missing for the last several Rockford City Council meetings recently.

Beck served as the 12th Ward Alderperson for 19 years in the Rockford City Council and was the Arts, Events and Recreation Manager for the Rockford Park District for just under 13 years.

“Our park district family is heartbroken over the news of John Beck’s passing. John couldn’t wait to come to work and serve his community and he did so with relentless passion and consistency for more than a decade,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine. “He specialized in working with people from all backgrounds through his many events and programs including the annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, Festival of Lights, and Music in the Parks. John will also leave a legacy as a champion of accessibility for thousands of children and adults as an expert and leader in the advancement of the Americans with Disabilities Act. We will miss his quality service and we will miss his smile. One thing we will not miss is his spirit and memory because those will live on forever. He was a legend and a friend. We thank and cherish him for all that he gave and all that he taught us. God bless our brother John.”

Mayor Tom McNamara says in a tweet on Easter Sunday that Beck was a, "Strong, courageous and loving member of our community." You can read the full tweet from McNamara below.

Beck was a graduate of Rockford West High School, he was 57.