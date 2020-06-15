Rockford LGBTQ advocates react to the Supreme Court decision

A Victory for LGBTQ rights the United States Supreme Court rules the landmark civil rights law protects gay and transgender employees from workplace discrimination.

"Now that they are protected I think it's going to be a great thing," said Phyliss Gallisath, President of PFLAG and The Liam Foundation.

In a landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court ruled Monday that it's illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"I think he would have thought it was really amazing," Gallisath said.

Gallisath says her transgender son who died by suicide would have celebrated this victory.

"He was a great advocate for his own community and I think he would be very proud and thankful," Gallisath said.

"It is 2020 and it's sometimes surprising to see this sort of thing still sorting out," said Zachary Townsend, Pro Legal Care Attorney.

This lifted barrier will provide more opportunities to the LGBTQ community and Townsend says it will assist in court hearings.

"Every situation is different and it can and that's the idea it makes it easier for people who make claims for discrimination for people to make those claims but there is a lot of undecided territories here," Townsend said.

Townsend says there is still some room for this ruling to change.

"The fight isn't over, there are some anticipated cases brought in the Supreme Court that involve religious organizations seeking exemptions from this rule," Townsend said.

"We also now have the Trump Administration who is trying to take rights against health care. So there is one win and there is another fight," Gallisath said.

Townsend says if religious groups fight this ruling he expects it to come up before the Supreme Court sometime in November.