Rock Valley narrows down proposals for the ATC site

Rock Valley College received 21 responses to a recent request for proposals for site locations for the College’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC), and after careful consideration by both board members and the administration have narrowed those proposals down to three.

The three finalists under consideration are:

• Belvidere CUSD 100, Big Thunder Mall, Belvidere

• Greater Rockford Airport Authority, Rockford Airport, Rockford

• Stenstrom, Stenstrom Center for Career Education, Rockford

The RVC Board and administration will now meet with representatives from each of the three finalists to begin negotiations and determine the best fit for the RVC District 511 community.

“Our mission is to provide a facility where students will be trained and educated in advanced technologies that will enable them to fill the ranks for employers throughout the district and beyond," said RVC Interim President Beth Young. "Providing a trained workforce has always been a critical part of our mission and we are getting closer to making it possible for both employers and potential employees to benefit from a cutting-edge education and training opportunities.”