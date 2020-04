14 employees at Rock Valley Credit Union chose to pull money given to them from the union to buy more than 150 boxed lunches for the staff at SwedishAmerican.

The lunches totaled more than $700 in value. The employees say this is just one simple way of living up to the company's mission, people helping people.

In addition to this delivery, other employees at Rock Valley pooled their resources together to provide lunches to the Loves Park Police and Fire Departments.