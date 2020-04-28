Rock Valley College to hold virtual graduation on June 5

Under the circumstances, RVC announces an alternative way to celebrate their graduates for the spring 2020 semester.

On Saturday, June 5, Rock Valley College is going to hold a virtual ceremony. “As you know by now, we will not be able to host our on-campus commencement ceremony on May 15 as originally planned. Additionally, based on the recent extension to the stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois through May 30, and the uncertainties surrounding when the College will be allowed to host large gatherings again, we have made the decision to host a virtual ceremony to honor our Class of 2020 graduates,” RVC said in a statement.

Beginning on April 30, students can pick up a cap and gown between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here's how it will work:

-- A drive-through pick-up system will be set up in front of our Education Resource Center (ERC) building. Enter the campus from Spring Brook Road and follow the directional signs that will guide you through the process.

-- To maintain social distancing protocols, you will be asked to remain in your vehicle.

-- View this map​ to see how the drive-up process will work and for additional instructions you must follow for the pick-up process.

Each student can upload a photo or 10 second video to the video sharing service StageClip​, which will be used to host the ceremony.

In addition, RVC plans to invite​ all 2020 graduates to the spring 2021 ceremony.