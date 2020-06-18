Rock Valley College picks Belvidere for future advanced technology center site

The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees pick Belvidere as the future home for the college's advanced technology center.

Despite strong efforts by Rockford leaders to convince the school to keep the new technology center in the Forest City the board went with Belvidere in a 5-3 decision.

Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney releases the following comment about the decision:

"Congratulations to Mayor Chamberlin, Chairman Johnson and our partners in Belvidere. They came together and put forward a solid solution and have our support going forward. That said I remain disappointed in the RVC Chairman and the developer who used misinformation to blow-up the initial Barber Colman Partnership. There is no excuse for how that went down."