Rock Valley College explores 21 proposals for Advanced Technology Center

With 21 proposals submitted, the future of Rock Valley College's Advanced Technology Center looks bright. Board chairperson Patrick Murphy says each bid looks at a number of key factors.

"What would the cost of the building would be, the location of it, to address transportation to the building, to address all the issues that we need to in order to place an Advanced Technology Center somewhere in the Rock Valley College District," said Murphy.

During the submission process, Murphy says the goal was to include the region as a whole.

"Rockford makes up about 48% of the student population, but it has 100% of our assets. Keep in mind that our community is not only Rockford, so we went out and we did a request for proposal to the entire district," said Murphy.

Board members like Paul Gorski say the district delivered. Proposals came in from communities like Machesney Park, Loves Park, Cherry Valley and Belvidere.

"We haven't had that type of response, in a project this size in local government for as long as I can remember," said Gorski.

"Rock Valley College is a regional Community College. We're not local to one city or another; we have the needs to address of communities and constituents around six counties," said Murphy.

College officials say the 21 proposals will be made available to the public next week, after Monday night's Board of Trustees meeting.