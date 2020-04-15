Rock Valley College board accused of lacking minority student recruitment efforts

The Rock Valley College board of trustees handed a letter of grievance over to its legal team after Rockford City Alderperson Bill Rose, and 19 other local residents sent an email accusing the college of not being transparent in the minority recruitment process.

"There is a good contingent of people that don't believe that the college is making those attempts," says Rose. "We want to make sure the people of Rockford are represented in this process."

The group, called Rockford Area Citizens for Transparent and Accountable Government, asked a series of eight questions for the RVC Board to answer before moving forward with the process of choosing where the college's Advanced Technology Center will go. This follows as the RVC pulled out of an agreement to build on the Barber Colman site in the City's west side.

"The decision to stop the college's participation in that project came down to funding," explains RVC attorney Joseph Perkoski. "And the city failed to secure those funding sources."

But group members raised their eyebrows when reading over the language in the new request for proposal process. The RFP lists that a proposed site must be "safe" and "accessible."

"I've never seen an RFP that has that kind of language in it," says Rose. "What was their intention behind the word safe?"

That was one of the questions asked in the official, original grievance. Perkoski says they are required as a public college to provide a safe and accessible environment. He says this relates provisions the college must follow in regard to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Buildings and the campus must be accessible. "It's an inherent duty in federal and state statues," he says.

Simon Davis is a freshman at RVC, and signed the initial letter. "Our community is at our best when it's actually a reflection of our community," he says. "As a student there I recognize what an asset it is for our community, and I want it to be that way for everyone."

The group asked the RVC board for a public forum to answer questions on minority recruitment before moving forward with the RFP. "We want to hold board members accountable," says Rose. He does acknowledge that several board members are doing a good job, but wants transparency with the rest.

In his letter, he states that RVC's minority population is only eight percent as of 2019. Perkoski says enrollment for community colleges is down across the state, which includes minority students. He attributes that to the strong economy.

Rose says the group will hold a forum regardless, and hopes board members will attend to answer questions without a legal team.