Rock River to be turned green on St. Patrick's Day

Since 1962, the Chicago Plumbers Union has been coloring the Chicago River celebrating St. Patrick's Day. A similar tradition is going to take place in downtown Rockford this year along the Rock River.

Rockford's Irish Marching Society has plans to turn the Rock River green during the city's St. Patrick's Day Celebrations. This will take place on the river at the Prairie Street Brewing Company.

"Operation Emerald Water" will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 immediately following the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Entrance fees for PaddyFest at the door or online​ are $10 for anyone over 12 years of age. Food will be served at the brewery for this event beginning at 4 p.m. and music starting closer to 4:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. going up State Street and then up Madison Street in downtown Rockford ending at Prairie Street Brewing Company.