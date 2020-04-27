RRVBC to collect first plasma donation from recovered COVID-19 patient

The Rock River Valley Blood Center this week will collect its first convalescent plasma donation from a person recovered from COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma is collected from recovered patients and administered to people currently diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you are interested in donating plasma, donors must have a proof of a positive nasal swab test for COVID-19 and be 28 days out from their last symptoms. They also must meet the requirements to donate blood.

Studies have shown that convalescent plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies to SARA-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and might provide passive immunity for some COVID-19 patients.

The RRVBC says they do need blood donations again. If interested in donating blood, donors must make an appointment beforehand to donate.

The first plasma donation will take place on Wednesday, April 29 at the Rock River Valley Blood Center on 6th St in Rockford.