Rock River Valley Blood Center now collecting plasma from COVID-19 patients

The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) is ready to collect plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, joining other blood centers nationwide in an effort to help care for individuals affected by the virus.

Convalescent plasma is collected from recovered patients and administered to people currently diagnosed with COVID-19. Donors must have proof of a positive nasal swab test for COVID-19 and be 28 days out from their last symptoms. They also must meet the requirements to donate blood.

As of now there is no proven treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 but it is possible that convallescent plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes the novel Coronavirus. It may provide passive immunity for some COVID-19 patients.

RRVBC is actively seeking recovered COVID-19 patients who had a positive nasal swab test and would be willing to be a donor. Those interested should call 815-965-8751 or visit rrvbc.org​.