Rock River Valley Blood Bank hosts social media challenge to encourage blood donations

Canceled blood drives have caused $140,000 lost units for blood centers nationwide. But one local center has a social media challenge to make donating fun and effective.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is using #GiveBloodChallenge to encourage people to get out, donate and then post a picture to social media. Then they can challenge 10 of their friends to do the same. Donations have dropped since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak but cancer patients, babies in neonatal care units and pregnant mothers need blood around the clock.

Blood has a 42-day shelf life and platelet's only have a 5-day shelf life. This means teh stockpile from before the coronavirus is quickly diminishing.