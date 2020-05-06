Rock River Disposal to begin accepting bulk items for garbage pick up on Friday

The City of Rockford will begin collecting bulk items once again beginning on Friday.

In a statement the company says, "Beginning Friday, May 8th, 2020, we will resume the collection of bulk items. We would appreciate any piles of cardboard boxes be broken down and contained in one box or bundled, thus reducing the amount on additional material our drivers need to handle. As in the past, all garbage and recycling outside the totes need to be contained. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding!"

Bulk item garbage pick-up has been suspended since March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.