Rock River Disposal changes their recycling procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic

Rock River Disposal is changing their recycling policies amid the COVID-19 outbreak to keep their workers safe.

The changes will only affect households where a member has tested positive for COVID-19 or is showing symptoms. In those cases, we would ask that all of their materials be bagged and thrown in the garbage, including those items that would normally be recyclable.

During the processing of the recyclables, there’s still a lot of physical contact between their workers and the materials. They want to limit their employee’s potential exposures as much as possible.