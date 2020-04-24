Rock House Kids receives two donations for kitchen repair

Rock House Kids receives more than $30,000 in donations from two organizations to assist in its kitchen update repairs.

The Kiwanis Charities of Rockford, Inc. donated $5,088 and the Bradley and Georgann Gummow Family Foundation donated $25,000.

Rock House Kids serves hot meals and provides take-home food bags for more than 250 kids in Rockford, four times a week.

“We’re so thankful to the Kiwanis Charities of Rockford, Inc. for helping make this update possible. The members of Kiwanis are not only supporting us monetarily in the kitchen, but also serve hot meals to our kids each Monday,” said Rock House Kids executive director Deanna Lacny.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Bradley and Georgann Gummow Family Foundation for helping make this update possible. The kitchen has been in need of update for some time and we are excited for this project to get underway. Even with the classification of a warming kitchen, it had a “mom and pop”, dated feeling. This upgrade to a commercial-grade kitchen is refreshing and long overdue,” said Lacny.

