Rock Cut State Park left off list of reopening state parks

Outdoor activities will become more common as the temperatures continue to rise, but that won’t happen at Rock Cut State Park for now.

"It's very disappointing that they arbitrarily decided not to open that park up," said Sen. Dave Syverson (R-35th District).

Governor JB Pritzker will allow some state parks to reopen May 1st. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources listed 25 parks that got the green light. Rock Cut State Park isn't one of them.

"Let us be a part of the conversation, in terms of if Rock Cut if Rock Cut can open up soon," State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) said. "I do not understand why Rock Cut should not be opened."

The IDNR released a list of criteria it uses to determine which sites will open first. Those include things like adequate space for social distancing, availability of flush toilets and running water, and enough staff to monitor visitors. Local lawmakers say Rock Cut State Park does not meet the criteria for flush toilets and running water.

"Of all parks Rock Cut is one that is spread out, it's a park that has great bike paths and walking paths that are all separated. It's like the ultimate in social distancing,” Sen. Dave Syverson (R-35th District) said.

The openings are planned in multiple phases, and where Rock Cut State Park will fall in the process is not known, but area leaders say they'll keep fighting for it.

"Case and point, you're talking to me a democrat and you talked to Senator Syverson a republican. Both of us have put down the partisan politics of the situation and said we need to do this for the community," State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) said.