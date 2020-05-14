Rock County issues local 'stay-at-home' order after Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns state order

A Rock County Safer-at-Home Order was issued on May 13, 2020 by Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. “Violation of, or failure to comply with this Order is a crime punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both,” the health department says.

The health department's decision comes following Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Wisconsin’s safer at home order in its entirety, ordering all future orders to go through the legislature.

As of Thursday morning, there's been 380 confirmed cases in Rock County along with 13 deaths related to the virus.

