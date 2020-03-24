Rock County healthcare providers make 'crucial request' for personal protective equipment

Rock County officials are making a big request to the public as healthcare providers in the county are seeing a shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment). Masks, gowns, face shields and more are all being requested.

Officials say the equipment will be used by Rock County Emergency Management for use in their healthcare providers and first responders.

Here is the letter officials sent to the comminuty:

Community Partners,

We are reaching out with a crucial request. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to the health and wellness of our community. Rock County healthcare providers and first responders are beginning to see a PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) shortage. We are reaching out to see if you or your company have any masks, gowns, or face shields that could be procured by Rock County Emergency Management for the use of our healthcare providers and first responders.

If you are able to help, please contact us as soon as possible information via 608-290-4589 or eoc.eoc@co.rock.wi.us with the following information:

1. The items you have available, the quantity, and the cost.

2. Contact information for appropriate person for coordination.