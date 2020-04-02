Rock County confirms two new cases, total now at 19 cases

The Rock County Health Department confirms two new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 19. Both of these cases are linked to a local community-based residential facility.

An employee and a resident have both tested positive. No additional residents or employees have tested positive at this point in time. The resident is currently hospitalized and the employee is in home isolation.

The Rock County Health Department is conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow-up with people who have had close contact with either of these cases.

Wisconsin in total has 1,730 confirmed positive cases and 31 people have died due to complications related to COVID-19.