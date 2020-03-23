Rock County confirms third positive case of COVID-19 Monday

Rock County Health Officials announced Monday the third positive case of COVID-19 in the county. Officials say there is no known contact with a confirmed positive case and no known travel to a location with established community spread.

Because of this, health officials say it is likely it was community acquired. The second case was confirmed in the county on Friday and the first one earlier in the week.

No more information is known about the third positive case in the county.

The Rock County Health Department reports the second case patient is a 29 years old and is self-quarantined at home. Officials say it is unknown at this time if the individual had direct contact with a confirmed positive case. The department said a disease investigation is currently being conducted.