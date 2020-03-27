Rock County confirms 12 positive cases of COVID-19

The Rock County Public Health Department confirms 12 patients in the region have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total in the state of Wisconsin to 842.

Statewide, 13 people have died due to coronavirus-related complications.

This comes the day after Gov. Tony Evers launched the Personal Protective Equipment Initiative, where Wisconsinites are encouraged to donate or sell large quantities of necessary supplies, like gowns, gloves and masks for those “on the front lines” of the coronavirus pandemic.

