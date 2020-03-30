Rock County confirms 15 total positive COVID-19 cases

In the state of Wisconsin, there are 1,221 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 with 15 of those cases coming from Rock County. In addition, 14 people have died in the state from COVID-19

Health officials say it is likely that the COVID-19 situation in Rock County will get worse before it gets better. A press release also says, "The Rock County Public Health Departments wants to reemphasize to all residents that more positive cases now does not mean the Safer At Home Order isn’t working, or that we are doing a bad job at social distancing."