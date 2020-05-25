Rock County businesses reopen catering to Memorial Day weekend crowds

Businesses in Rock County finished their first full weekend after partially reopening last week. Many businesses geared up for the holiday weekend taking several precautions.

Businesses list 'Best' of Janesville have spent the last few months selling products online. But now the 10,000 square foot space which houses 60 vendors is open for business.

Owners say they're happy to finally be back out but are keeping an emphasis on customer safety. Some say while capacity is capped at 25%, they will still sell online to accompany those who want to stay home.

"We're trying our best to be safe, and we're doing what the customer wants to do. If the customer is coming into the store, they must feel safe coming into the store at this point. We have the hand sanitizer out, and they're encouraged to wear masks, if they don't want to, they don't have to," Sarah Ahrens says.