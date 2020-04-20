Rock County DA: No fault with Janesville officer who shot man in March

Rock County District Attorney David J. O'Leary released a report on the incident that took place on March 26 where a man crashed a pickup on I-90 before threatening himself with a knife and being shot by officers.

The report says police have identified that man, saying at 2:45 p.m on that day, Christian Cargill, traveled from Oklahoma and allegedly exited the vehicle and armed himself with a knife, holding it to his own throat.

Police Officers attempted to get Cargill to drop the knife and after he refused commands, they fired taser and foam rounds at him. Then Cargill moved forward towards the officers, where Janesville Police Officer Lyle Hollingshed shot him twice.

Police say while on the ground, Cargill attempted to cut his own throat. Officers pepper sprayed him, at which point he rolled over on his stomach, holding the knife beneath him. It allegedly took 8 officers to subdue Cargill and remove the knife from his hand and take him into custody.

It didn't stop there, as hospital doctors later found that Cargill swallowed a bolt when confronted by Janesville Police in an attempt to commit suicide.

Police say Cargill survived his injuries and was eventually released from the hospital. In an nterview, Cargill allegedly told interrogators that he was aware of what he was doing, and did not trust the police, whom he believed “were corrupt and working with the mafia.”

Cargill allegedly told police he left the State of Oklahoma two weeks beforehand in order to stop smoking methamphetamine, which he said he had purchased from the Aryan Brotherhood, and which he said he had been smoking daily at that time.

At the end of the report, the Rock County District Attorney found that the Janesville Officers involved acted lawfully and their office is currently reviewing filing criminal charges against Cargill.