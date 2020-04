As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are a total of 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County and 4 deaths. In addition there are 1,324 negative COVID-19 tests and 34% of COVID-19 cases that are or have been hospitalized.

There are 4,845 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 cases in the State of Wisconsin. 246 people have died in the state due to complications related to COVID-19.