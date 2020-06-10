With changes, Rock Co. moves into Phase 2 of reopening

Data benchmarks have been met in Rock County, allowing for Phase Two of the county's reopening plan.

The department acknowledged the importance of the economic well-being of Rock County and the mental health of its citizens.

"The virus that causes COVID-19 has not changed and is still present in the community," according to the Rock County Public Health Department.

As guidance becomes less restrictive, the Rock County Public Health Department encourages people to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others as much as possible.

The most important factors to prevent the spread of the virus during Phase Two are physical distancing and protective measures.

"The capacity guidance in Phase Two is solely dependent on the ability to maintain physical distancing," the RCPHD said.

Private gatherings and outdoor playgrounds may only allow for 25 people or less while still maintaining physical distancing. Long-term care facilities and senior centers will have guidance from Phase One continue into Phase Two, according to the RCPHD.

The RCPHD made the changes to their Phase Two Plan based on information about the virus, consideration for the most vulnerable groups within the community, capacity of healthcare systems and guidance from regional, state and national partners.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County and to view the updated Rock County Reopening Phased Plan and Data Dashboard, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website.