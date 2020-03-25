Rock County COVID-19 cases double as officials confirm three positive cases

The number of cases in Rock County doubled since yesterday, as county health officials confirmed three new cases Wednesday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rock County to six.

The additional Rock County cases brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin to 587.

In Wisconsin as a whole, over 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state since Tuesday. The state health department says there have been just over 10,000 negative tests so far, which is up from 1,852 since Monday