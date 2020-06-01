Rochelle area fireworks shows canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

On Friday, the City of Rochelle announced it won't be having its 4th of July fireworks this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the Rochelle Park District and Flight Deck have also canceled their respective shows.

In a Facebook post (see below), the city says the three organizations have put a "significant amount of consideration into this decision and ultimately the health and safety of the staff and residents must be considered first."

However, the city says the groups are all open to the possibility of a fall show as gathering restrictions are lifted.