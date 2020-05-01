Rochelle Foods to reopen Monday, May 4

Rochelle Foods, LLC announced that it will reopen as scheduled Monday, May 4, following a 14-day voluntary closure. The facility, which makes grocery, food service and specially-formulated cancer nutrition products, completed testing of its team members last week with the vast majority of them testing negative.

Of those who tested positive, numerous people had no noticeable symptoms. During the pause in operations, additional enhanced safety procedures were implemented including deep cleaning of high-touch areas, reconfiguration of common areas and workstations, revised shift scheduling, new guidelines on carpooling and more extensive social distancing measures.

Rochelle Foods says they will be moving forward with a reopening plan that exceeds CDC and OSHA guidelines, outlines procedures for continued team member safety and raises the bar on best practices in the food industry.

“We have been a proud member of Ogle County and Rochelle for decades" said Rochelle Foods plant manager Bill Rice, "And we know that this current COVID-19 pandemic has been a very difficult situation for our team members, their families, our friends and neighbors, our community and our nation. We want to thank the community for the outpouring of support as we navigate this pandemic’s impact and those who helped us execute our pilot testing program."