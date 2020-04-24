Rochelle Foods finishes COVID-19 testing for Ogle County employees

The Ogle County Health Department finishes testing on 792 employees at the Rochelle Foods plant.

Hormel, the plant's parent company, made 608 employees available for testing Thursday and finished with 184 Friday.

Those tested must stay in quarantine until they receive test results, which could take a few days. Health experts in the region will work with those employees who test positive.

One week earlier, the Ogle County Health Department ordered the plant shut down after more than two dozen COVID-19 cases in three counties were linked to the facility.

Health leaders will work with Rochelle Foods to reopen the plant as soon as possible.