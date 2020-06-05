Public help needed to find Rockford robbery suspects

The Rockford Police Department is searching for two suspects following a residential robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1600 block of S. 5th Street on Wednesday for a home invasion that took place at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim was asleep on her couch when two unknown suspects — a man and a woman — entered the residence through a cut screen of the bedroom window.

The victim ran out of the house after being struck with a glass bottle by the unknown woman. The suspects were able to take two flat screen TV’s before fleeing in a maroon, four-door vehicle, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspects are described as an adult Black man, 5 feet and 10 inches, approximately 190 pounds, in his 40’s, with short braids wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as an adult Black woman, 5 feet and 5 inches, in her 30’s, approximately 200 pounds, with short braids, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts. She was also described as having a “squeaky” voice, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook or on Twitter. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.