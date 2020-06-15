Victim robbed while trying to buy cell phone from teen, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a victim had their cell phone stolen in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

A victim had arranged, on a popular online shopping app, to meet the suspect to purchase a cell phone on the 1600 block of Kishwaukee Street at 4:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

When the victim arrived, the suspect snatched a cell phone and then fled.

The suspect is described as a 15-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet and 5 inches with a thin build. She was also accompanied by another female at the time, police say.

If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.