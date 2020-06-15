Road closures through July for IL 173 construction

Construction work on IL 173 from 0.8 mile west of I-90 to Lyford Road will begin on Monday.

Daytime lane closures with flaggers will be used to direct traffic through the work area. Work is expected to be completed by the end of July, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when possible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Weather permitting, Rock Road Companies, Inc. will be completing the $895,519 project which includes milling, pavement patching, hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, ADA improvements and signal upgrades, according to IDOT.

For IDOT District 2 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map here.