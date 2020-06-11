River District Association announces new initiative to support small businesses

As the state heads into its third week of phase 3 in the Restore Illinois plan, the River District Association wants to help jump start Downtown Rockford's re-opening efforts.

"Right now, it's absolutely critical that we put tremendous focus on our local businesses," said Mayor Tom McNamara.

For the next two weekends, the River District Association will roll out the red carpet for Downtown Rockford's small businesses.

"Our community was built on local individuals coming together to have the courage to build their own business. You look at our downtown today and where it's come over so many years, the last 7 to 10 years, the downtown has really become the place where many local businesses are," said McNamara.

Those with the organization say closing down busy cross streets, like East State and South Madison by Rockford City Market, and providing live music and a friendly ambiance, the formerly shuttered downtown becomes as accessible as it used to be, giving business owners a chance to show off all they have to offer.

"There's about 17 businesses that are going to open, with retail and restaurants. Some of your favorite restaurants will finally be able to get out and be out in the open and be able to serve," said Sandi Kohn.

After more than 10 years in business, Bath and Body Fusion owner Jen Ralston said the pandemic left her ready to close her doors for good, but says the support from the community tells her there's more work to be done.

"Now, more than ever, we truly need your support. We need you to come out and shop local. The small businesses need you right now, now more than ever," said Ralston.

Starting on Friday night at 3 a.m., the 200 to the 500 block of East State Street will be closed through Sunday morning, allowing visitors to stroll down the street and shop safely.